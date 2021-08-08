LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA (NASDAQ:LILA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. Liberty Latin America has generated ($3.51) earnings per share over the last year (($2.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Liberty Latin America are expected to grow by 24.24% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.41 per share. Liberty Latin America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LILA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Latin America in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Liberty Latin America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LILA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MCEWEN MINING (NYSE:MUX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). McEwen Mining has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for McEwen Mining are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.11) per share. McEwen Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MCEWEN MINING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MUX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for McEwen Mining in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” McEwen Mining stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PPL)

PPL last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. PPL has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year (($1.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PPL are expected to grow by 10.42% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $1.59 per share. PPL has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PPL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PPL)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PPL in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PPL stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PPL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:CCOI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm earned $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cogent Communications has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.3. Earnings for Cogent Communications are expected to grow by 9.48% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.27 per share. Cogent Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COGENT COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCOI)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cogent Communications in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cogent Communications stock.

