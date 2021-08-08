PALOMAR (NASDAQ:PLMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palomar has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year ($0.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.4. Earnings for Palomar are expected to grow by 27.39% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $3.07 per share. Palomar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PALOMAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLMR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Palomar in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Palomar stock.

SURO CAPITAL (NASDAQ:SSSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $0.29 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year ($9.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.6. Earnings for SuRo Capital are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $18.00 to $21.00 per share. SuRo Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SURO CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSSS)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SuRo Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SuRo Capital stock.

GUARDANT HEALTH (NASDAQ:GH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. Guardant Health has generated ($2.60) earnings per share over the last year (($3.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Guardant Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.74) to ($2.88) per share. Guardant Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GUARDANT HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GH)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Guardant Health in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Guardant Health stock.

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:LGF.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment last released its earnings data on May 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share). Lions Gate Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT? (NYSE:LGF.B)

