BGC PARTNERS (NASDAQ:BGCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Earnings for BGC Partners are expected to grow by 15.87% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.73 per share. BGC Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TIPTREE (NASDAQ:TIPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $294.69 million during the quarter. Tiptree has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Tiptree has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ZYNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zynga are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.30 per share. Zynga has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zynga in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zynga stock.

Zynga

DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:DRNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. The firm earned $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.52) earnings per share over the last year (($1.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($1.12) per share. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 9th, 2021. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 9th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5418088”.

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals