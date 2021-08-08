CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:CSGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Earnings for CSG Systems International are expected to grow by 3.19% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $2.91 per share. CSG Systems International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSGS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CSG Systems International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” CSG Systems International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CSGS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ:CMLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.24. Cumulus Media has generated ($2.67) earnings per share over the last year (($3.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cumulus Media are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to $1.78 per share. Cumulus Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUMULUS MEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMLS)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cumulus Media in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cumulus Media stock.

MIRATI THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.83. Mirati Therapeutics has generated ($7.96) earnings per share over the last year (($8.60) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Mirati Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($10.25) to ($10.36) per share. Mirati Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIRATI THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRTX)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mirati Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mirati Therapeutics stock.

PROTHENA (NASDAQ:PRTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena has generated ($2.78) earnings per share over the last year (($3.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Prothena are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.22 to ($3.17) per share. Prothena has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROTHENA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRTA)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prothena in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Prothena stock.

