DXP ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:DXPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises last posted its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year (($1.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DXP Enterprises are expected to grow by 144.30% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $1.93 per share.

IS DXP ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DXPE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DXP Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DXP Enterprises stock.

KALA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:KALA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year (($1.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Kala Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.73) to ($0.95) per share. Kala Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KALA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KALA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kala Pharmaceuticals stock.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE (NYSE:NCLH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company earned $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has generated ($8.64) earnings per share over the last year (($12.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Norwegian Cruise Line are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.51) to $0.39 per share.

IS NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NCLH)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Norwegian Cruise Line stock.

HUDSON GLOBAL (NASDAQ:HSON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Hudson Global has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hudson Global are expected to grow by 9.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.09 per share.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HUDSON GLOBAL? (NASDAQ:HSON)

