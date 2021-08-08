NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NSTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company earned $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NanoString Technologies has generated ($2.82) earnings per share over the last year (($2.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NanoString Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.12) to ($2.07) per share. NanoString Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NSTG)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NanoString Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NanoString Technologies stock.

TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:TARS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.32) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($5.48) per share. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TARS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock.

PEMBINA PIPELINE (NYSE:PBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pembina Pipeline has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year (($0.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pembina Pipeline are expected to grow by 17.14% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.46 per share. Pembina Pipeline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEMBINA PIPELINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PBA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pembina Pipeline in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Pembina Pipeline stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IHEARTMEDIA (NASDAQ:IHRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.89. The company earned $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689 million. iHeartMedia has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year (($3.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for iHeartMedia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to $1.78 per share. iHeartMedia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IHEARTMEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IHRT)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iHeartMedia in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” iHeartMedia stock.

