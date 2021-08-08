SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SWTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. SpringWorks Therapeutics has generated ($1.05) earnings per share over the last year (($1.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SpringWorks Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.72) to ($3.18) per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SWTX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SpringWorks Therapeutics stock.

ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP (NYSE:AC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Associated Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Associated Capital Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Associated Capital Group stock.

DUKE ENERGY (NYSE:DUK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.5. Earnings for Duke Energy are expected to grow by 5.60% in the coming year, from $5.18 to $5.47 per share. Duke Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUKE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DUK)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Duke Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Duke Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DUK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIGCOMMERCE (NASDAQ:BIGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Its revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BigCommerce has generated ($1.07) earnings per share over the last year (($1.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BigCommerce are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.51) per share. BigCommerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIGCOMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BIGC)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BigCommerce in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BigCommerce stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BIGC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

