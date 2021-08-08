TRANSMEDICS GROUP (NASDAQ:TMDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. TransMedics Group has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TransMedics Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to ($0.42) per share. TransMedics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSMEDICS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TMDX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransMedics Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TransMedics Group stock.

ALICO (NASDAQ:ALCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year ($3.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Earnings for Alico are expected to grow by 397.14% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $1.74 per share. Alico has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALCO)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alico in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alico stock.

ACORDA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ACOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics has generated ($12.32) earnings per share over the last year ($4.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.8. Earnings for Acorda Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.64) to ($0.96) per share. Acorda Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACORDA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACOR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acorda Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Acorda Therapeutics stock.

