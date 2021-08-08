CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES (NYSE:CPK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year ($4.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Earnings for Chesapeake Utilities are expected to grow by 8.75% in the coming year, from $4.57 to $4.97 per share. Chesapeake Utilities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chesapeake Utilities in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Chesapeake Utilities stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THERAPEUTICSMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). TherapeuticsMD has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year (($0.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TherapeuticsMD are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.12) per share. TherapeuticsMD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERAPEUTICSMD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TXMD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TherapeuticsMD in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TherapeuticsMD stock.

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES (NYSE:WTRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year ($1.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. Earnings for Essential Utilities are expected to grow by 7.78% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $1.80 per share. Essential Utilities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSENTIAL UTILITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTRG)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essential Utilities in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Essential Utilities stock.

CANNAE (NYSE:CNNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae has generated ($0.93) earnings per share over the last year ($10.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.2. Earnings for Cannae are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.48) to $0.30 per share. Cannae has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANNAE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNNE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cannae in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cannae stock.

