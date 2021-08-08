THE MACERICH (NYSE:MAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Macerich has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year (($1.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Macerich are expected to grow by 4.89% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.93 per share. The Macerich has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE MACERICH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Macerich in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Macerich stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MAC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EVOLUS (NASDAQ:EOLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Evolus has generated ($2.27) earnings per share over the last year (($4.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Evolus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.28) to ($0.41) per share. Evolus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EOLS)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evolus in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Evolus stock.

ZILLOW GROUP (NASDAQ:ZG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.3. Earnings for Zillow Group are expected to grow by 612.50% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.57 per share. Zillow Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZILLOW GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZG)

25 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zillow Group in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zillow Group stock.

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY (NASDAQ:BECN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The business earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year (($2.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Beacon Roofing Supply are expected to grow by 10.08% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $4.15 per share. Beacon Roofing Supply has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BECN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Beacon Roofing Supply stock.

