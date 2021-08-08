CAMTEK (NASDAQ:CAMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.5. Earnings for Camtek are expected to grow by 1.52% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.34 per share. Camtek has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMTEK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAMT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Camtek in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Camtek stock.

Camtek

SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:SMSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year (($0.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Smith Micro Software are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.18 per share. Smith Micro Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMSI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Smith Micro Software in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Smith Micro Software stock.

Smith Micro Software

VISTRA (NYSE:VST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VST)

Vistra last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year (($3.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vistra are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to $2.68 per share. Vistra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISTRA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VST)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vistra in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vistra stock.

Vistra

HEALTH CATALYST (NASDAQ:HCAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst last released its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm earned $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Health Catalyst has generated ($1.64) earnings per share over the last year (($3.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Health Catalyst are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.69) to ($1.24) per share. Health Catalyst has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTH CATALYST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HCAT)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Health Catalyst in the last year. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Health Catalyst stock.

Health Catalyst