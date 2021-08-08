SSR MINING (NASDAQ:SSRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year ($0.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Earnings for SSR Mining are expected to decrease by -5.39% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $1.58 per share. SSR Mining has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SSR Mining in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SSR Mining stock.

GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING (NYSE:GNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year (($2.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Genco Shipping & Trading are expected to decrease by -2.56% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $2.66 per share. Genco Shipping & Trading has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genco Shipping & Trading stock.

PARKER-HANNIFIN (NYSE:PH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company earned $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has generated $10.79 earnings per share over the last year ($11.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Earnings for Parker-Hannifin are expected to grow by 14.39% in the coming year, from $14.94 to $17.09 per share. Parker-Hannifin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Parker-Hannifin in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Parker-Hannifin stock.

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:PK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.20. Park Hotels & Resorts has generated ($1.65) earnings per share over the last year (($4.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Park Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to $1.16 per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Park Hotels & Resorts stock.

