AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:AMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($3.33) diluted earnings per share). Ambac Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP? (NYSE:AMBC)

Wall Street analysts have given Ambac Financial Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Ambac Financial Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

OCWEN FINANCIAL (NYSE:OCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial has generated ($4.59) earnings per share over the last year (($0.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ocwen Financial are expected to grow by 35.56% in the coming year, from $4.50 to $6.10 per share.

IS OCWEN FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OCN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ocwen Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ocwen Financial stock.

Ocwen Financial

LIBERTY BROADBAND (NASDAQ:LBRDK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.54. The business earned $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year ($2.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.6. Earnings for Liberty Broadband are expected to grow by 95.17% in the coming year, from $3.93 to $7.67 per share.

IS LIBERTY BROADBAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Broadband in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Liberty Broadband stock.

Liberty Broadband

ORGENESIS (NASDAQ:ORGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.12. Orgenesis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.0. Orgenesis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ORGENESIS? (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Wall Street analysts have given Orgenesis a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Orgenesis wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.