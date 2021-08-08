BOOT BARN (NYSE:BOOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Its revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year ($2.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.9. Earnings for Boot Barn are expected to grow by 4.86% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $3.45 per share. Boot Barn has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOOT BARN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BOOT)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boot Barn in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Boot Barn stock.

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT (NASDAQ:PNNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.4. Earnings for PennantPark Investment are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.60 per share. PennantPark Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PNNT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PennantPark Investment in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PennantPark Investment stock.

NEWS (NASDAQ:NWSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for News are expected to grow by 26.67% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.57 per share. News has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NWSA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for News in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” News stock.

DENBURY (NYSE:DEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Denbury are expected to grow by 100.93% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $4.30 per share. Denbury has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DENBURY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DEN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Denbury in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Denbury stock.

