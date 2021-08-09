Nothing seems to bother Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Earnings results for Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Absolute Software last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company earned $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Absolute Software has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.3. Earnings for Absolute Software are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.35 per share. Absolute Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Absolute Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.74%. The high price target for ABST is $22.00 and the low price target for ABST is $18.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Absolute Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Absolute Software has a forecasted upside of 41.7% from its current price of $14.11. Absolute Software has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Absolute Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Absolute Software is 108.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Absolute Software will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.29% next year. This indicates that Absolute Software will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

In the past three months, Absolute Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.72% of the stock of Absolute Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST



Earnings for Absolute Software are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.21 to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Absolute Software is 74.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Absolute Software is 74.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.88.

