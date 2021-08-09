, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Earnings results for Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya BioSciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23.

Akoya Biosciences last released its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $2.70. The firm earned $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Akoya Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Akoya Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.83) per share. Akoya Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Akoya Biosciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akoya Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.48%. The high price target for AKYA is $28.00 and the low price target for AKYA is $23.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Akoya Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Akoya Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Akoya Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

