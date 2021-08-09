ALTUS MIDSTREAM (NASDAQ:ALTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The company earned $34.15 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year ($2.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for Altus Midstream are expected to decrease by -14.15% in the coming year, from $4.24 to $3.64 per share. Altus Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTUS MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALTM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altus Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Altus Midstream stock.

PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PCSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Processa Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.51) diluted earnings per share).

IS PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCSA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Processa Pharmaceuticals stock.

RBC BEARINGS (NASDAQ:ROLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings has generated $3.87 earnings per share over the last year ($3.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.7. Earnings for RBC Bearings are expected to grow by 13.84% in the coming year, from $4.48 to $5.10 per share. RBC Bearings has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RBC BEARINGS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROLL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RBC Bearings in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” RBC Bearings stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ROLL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST (NASDAQ:SVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year (($2.88) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Service Properties Trust are expected to grow by 139.29% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $2.01 per share. Service Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SVC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Service Properties Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Service Properties Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SVC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

