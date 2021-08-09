HANGER (NYSE:HNGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year ($1.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Earnings for Hanger are expected to grow by 14.53% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.34 per share. Hanger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

(NASDAQ:CYAD)

No earning Data

IS CELYAD ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYAD)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celyad Oncology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Celyad Oncology stock.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $992.03 million during the quarter. PLDT has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($2.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for PLDT are expected to decrease by -15.38% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.42 per share.

IS PLDT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PHI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PLDT in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PLDT stock.

NORTHWEST NATURAL (NYSE:NWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Its revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northwest Natural has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year ($2.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Earnings for Northwest Natural are expected to grow by 4.26% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.69 per share. Northwest Natural has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHWEST NATURAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NWN)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northwest Natural in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Northwest Natural stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NWN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Northwest Natural