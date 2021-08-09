SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:SCU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management has generated $7.22 earnings per share over the last year ($2.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for Sculptor Capital Management are expected to grow by 21.58% in the coming year, from $3.66 to $4.45 per share. Sculptor Capital Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCULPTOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCU)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sculptor Capital Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sculptor Capital Management stock.

RGC RESOURCES (NASDAQ:RGCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year ($1.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Earnings for RGC Resources are expected to grow by 27.68% in the coming year, from $1.12 to $1.43 per share. RGC Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.RGC Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 9th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RGC RESOURCES? (NASDAQ:RGCO)

BEYOND MEAT (NASDAQ:BYND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Beyond Meat has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year (($1.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Beyond Meat are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($0.34) per share. Beyond Meat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEYOND MEAT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BYND)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Beyond Meat in the last year. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Beyond Meat stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BYND, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GLAUKOS (NYSE:GKOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year (($1.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Glaukos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.87) to ($0.83) per share. Glaukos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLAUKOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GKOS)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Glaukos in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Glaukos stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GKOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

