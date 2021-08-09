AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ACLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Its revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Earnings for Axcelis Technologies are expected to grow by 34.72% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.91 per share. Axcelis Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACLS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axcelis Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Axcelis Technologies stock.

TRECORA RESOURCES (NYSE:TREC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Trecora Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Trecora Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TRECORA RESOURCES? (NYSE:TREC)

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:STWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company earned $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Starwood Property Trust has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($1.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Earnings for Starwood Property Trust are expected to grow by 6.74% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.06 per share. Starwood Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:STWD)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Starwood Property Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Starwood Property Trust stock.

ARCUS BIOSCIENCES (NYSE:RCUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.32. Arcus Biosciences has generated ($2.24) earnings per share over the last year (($2.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arcus Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.73) to ($3.68) per share. Arcus Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCUS BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RCUS)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcus Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arcus Biosciences stock.

