THE GEO GROUP (NYSE:GEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business earned $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. The GEO Group has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year ($1.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Earnings for The GEO Group are expected to decrease by -8.30% in the coming year, from $2.29 to $2.10 per share. The GEO Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE GEO GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GEO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The GEO Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The GEO Group stock.

The GEO Group

ARCA BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:ABIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $2.03. ARCA biopharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.00) diluted earnings per share). ARCA biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ARCA BIOPHARMA? (NASDAQ:ABIO)

PROGYNY (NASDAQ:PGNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.7. Earnings for Progyny are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.56 per share. Progyny has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROGYNY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PGNY)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Progyny in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Progyny stock.

Progyny

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS (NASDAQ:CLNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Clean Energy Fuels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to ($0.03) per share. Clean Energy Fuels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEAN ENERGY FUELS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLNE)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clean Energy Fuels in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Clean Energy Fuels stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLNE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Clean Energy Fuels