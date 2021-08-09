IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company earned $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IAMGOLD has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year ($0.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for IAMGOLD are expected to grow by 733.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.25 per share. IAMGOLD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IAMGOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IAG)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IAMGOLD in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” IAMGOLD stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IAG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IAMGOLD

UNITED INSURANCE (NASDAQ:UIHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.72. United Insurance has generated ($2.89) earnings per share over the last year (($2.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for United Insurance are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to $0.75 per share. United Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED INSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UIHC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Insurance in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” United Insurance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UIHC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

United Insurance

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR (NYSE:GIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company earned $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Gildan Activewear are expected to grow by 18.58% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.17 per share. Gildan Activewear has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GIL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gildan Activewear in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gildan Activewear stock.

Gildan Activewear

IGM BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:IGMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. IGM Biosciences has generated ($2.65) earnings per share over the last year (($3.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IGM Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($5.01) to ($6.15) per share.

IS IGM BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IGMS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IGM Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” IGM Biosciences stock.

IGM Biosciences