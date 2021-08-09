CENTURY ALUMINUM (NASDAQ:CENX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Century Aluminum has generated ($1.17) earnings per share over the last year (($2.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Century Aluminum are expected to grow by 67.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.67 per share. Century Aluminum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTURY ALUMINUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CENX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Century Aluminum in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Century Aluminum stock.

VTV THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VTVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. vTv Therapeutics has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for vTv Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.34) per share. vTv Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VTV THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:VTVT)

TERMINIX GLOBAL (NYSE:TMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year ($4.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Earnings for Terminix Global are expected to grow by 13.38% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.61 per share. Terminix Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TERMINIX GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TMX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Terminix Global in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Terminix Global stock.

VECTOR GROUP (NYSE:VGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year ($0.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Earnings for Vector Group are expected to decrease by -9.80% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $0.92 per share. Vector Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VECTOR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VGR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vector Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vector Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

