DIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DHC)

IS DIVERSIFIED HEALTHCARE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DHC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Diversified Healthcare Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DHC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BLPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.26. Bellerophon Therapeutics has generated ($3.06) earnings per share over the last year (($2.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bellerophon Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.59) to ($2.36) per share. Bellerophon Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLPH)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bellerophon Therapeutics stock.

APOLLO MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AMEH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year ($1.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.9. Earnings for Apollo Medical are expected to grow by 24.22% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.59 per share. Apollo Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APOLLO MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMEH)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apollo Medical in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Apollo Medical stock.

GOPRO (NASDAQ:GPRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. Its revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GoPro has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for GoPro are expected to grow by 53.66% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.63 per share. GoPro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOPRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GPRO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GoPro in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” GoPro stock.

