BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL (NYSE:BRSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.34. BrightSpire Capital has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year (($2.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BrightSpire Capital are expected to grow by 51.72% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $0.88 per share. BrightSpire Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BRIGHTSPIRE CAPITAL? (NYSE:BRSP)

MALVERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MLVF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year ($1.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Earnings for Malvern Bancorp are expected to decrease by -5.66% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.00 per share.

IS MALVERN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLVF)

0 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Malvern Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “n/a” Malvern Bancorp stock.

POST (NYSE:POST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:POST)

Post last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Post has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year ($4.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Earnings for Post are expected to grow by 60.33% in the coming year, from $3.05 to $4.89 per share. Post has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:POST)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Post in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Post stock.

STAR BULK CARRIERS (NASDAQ:SBLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Star Bulk Carriers has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year ($0.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.0. Earnings for Star Bulk Carriers are expected to decrease by -10.47% in the coming year, from $6.02 to $5.39 per share. Star Bulk Carriers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STAR BULK CARRIERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBLK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Star Bulk Carriers in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Star Bulk Carriers stock.

