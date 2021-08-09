Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Earnings results for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AvePoint in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.87%. The high price target for AVPT is $17.00 and the low price target for AVPT is $11.45. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AvePoint has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.29, AvePoint has a forecasted upside of 38.9% from its current price of $10.29. AvePoint has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint does not currently pay a dividend. AvePoint does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

In the past three months, AvePoint insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.11% of the stock of AvePoint is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.01% of the stock of AvePoint is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT



Earnings for AvePoint are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.20) per share. AvePoint has a P/B Ratio of 93.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

