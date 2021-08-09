Earnings and Growth Analysis : Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Earnings results for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12.

Bentley Systems last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bentley Systems has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.3. Earnings for Bentley Systems are expected to grow by 5.36% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.59 per share. Bentley Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Bentley Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bentley Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.81, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.59%. The high price target for BSY is $74.00 and the low price target for BSY is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bentley Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.81, Bentley Systems has a forecasted downside of 17.6% from its current price of $62.87. Bentley Systems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems has a dividend yield of 0.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bentley Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bentley Systems is 21.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bentley Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.34% next year. This indicates that Bentley Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

In the past three months, Bentley Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $77,696,667.00 in company stock. 24.00% of the stock of Bentley Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.39% of the stock of Bentley Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY



Earnings for Bentley Systems are expected to grow by 5.36% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Bentley Systems is 112.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.34. The P/E ratio of Bentley Systems is 112.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.85. Bentley Systems has a PEG Ratio of 17.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bentley Systems has a P/B Ratio of 46.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here