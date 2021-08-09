thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Earnings results for Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1.

Bioventus last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. Bioventus has generated $7.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.0. Earnings for Bioventus are expected to decrease by -34.59% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $0.87 per share. Bioventus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Bioventus will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bioventus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.79%. The high price target for BVS is $23.00 and the low price target for BVS is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus does not currently pay a dividend. Bioventus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

In the past three months, Bioventus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 38.50% of the stock of Bioventus is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS



The P/E ratio of Bioventus is 2.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Bioventus is 2.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.75.

