Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Earnings results for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blue Owl Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.19%. The high price target for OWL is $18.50 and the low price target for OWL is $18.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Blue Owl Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

In the past three months, Blue Owl Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.60% of the stock of Blue Owl Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL



Blue Owl Capital has a P/B Ratio of 82.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

