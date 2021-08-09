Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Earnings results for Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Bottomline Technologies (de) last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Its revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bottomline Technologies (de) has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year (($0.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bottomline Technologies (de) are expected to grow by 94.44% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.35 per share. Bottomline Technologies (de) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Bottomline Technologies (de) will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13712729”.

Analyst Opinion on Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bottomline Technologies (de) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.36%. The high price target for EPAY is $57.00 and the low price target for EPAY is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de) does not currently pay a dividend. Bottomline Technologies (de) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

In the past three months, Bottomline Technologies (de) insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $593,807.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Bottomline Technologies (de) is held by insiders. 89.71% of the stock of Bottomline Technologies (de) is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY



Earnings for Bottomline Technologies (de) are expected to grow by 94.44% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Bottomline Technologies (de) is -148.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bottomline Technologies (de) is -148.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a P/B Ratio of 4.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

