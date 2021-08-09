SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:SPNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Its revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sapiens International has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Earnings for Sapiens International are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.20 per share. Sapiens International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPNS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sapiens International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sapiens International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPNS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sapiens International

SANDRIDGE ENERGY (NYSE:SD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($6.49) diluted earnings per share). SandRidge Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SANDRIDGE ENERGY? (NYSE:SD)

Wall Street analysts have given SandRidge Energy a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but SandRidge Energy wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

VIRGIN GALACTIC (NYSE:SPCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Virgin Galactic has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($1.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Virgin Galactic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.20) to ($0.59) per share. Virgin Galactic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIRGIN GALACTIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPCE)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Virgin Galactic in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Virgin Galactic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPCE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Virgin Galactic

STATE AUTO FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:STFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. State Auto Financial has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year ($2.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for State Auto Financial are expected to grow by 233.33% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $1.50 per share. State Auto Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STATE AUTO FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STFC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for State Auto Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” State Auto Financial stock.

State Auto Financial