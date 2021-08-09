STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS (NYSE:SMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm earned $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Standard Motor Products has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Earnings for Standard Motor Products are expected to grow by 7.12% in the coming year, from $3.37 to $3.61 per share. Standard Motor Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SMP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Standard Motor Products in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Standard Motor Products stock.

Standard Motor Products

SALEM MEDIA GROUP (NASDAQ:SALM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year ($0.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. Earnings for Salem Media Group are expected to grow by 160.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.13 per share. Salem Media Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SALEM MEDIA GROUP? (NASDAQ:SALM)

Wall Street analysts have given Salem Media Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Salem Media Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SYNAPTICS (NASDAQ:SYNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year ($4.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Earnings for Synaptics are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $6.63 to $7.25 per share. Synaptics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNAPTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYNA)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synaptics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Synaptics stock.

Synaptics

AMARIN (NASDAQ:AMRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm earned $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Its revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amarin has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Amarin are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.12) per share. Amarin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMARIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMRN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amarin in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Amarin stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMRN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Amarin