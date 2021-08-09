Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Earnings results for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Centerra Gold last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($1.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Earnings for Centerra Gold are expected to grow by 40.48% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.18 per share. Centerra Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.47%. The high price target for CGAU is $14.50 and the low price target for CGAU is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Centerra Gold has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Centerra Gold has a forecasted upside of 46.5% from its current price of $7.51. Centerra Gold has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Centerra Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

In the past three months, Centerra Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU



Earnings for Centerra Gold are expected to grow by 40.48% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Centerra Gold is 4.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Centerra Gold is 4.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 21.72.

More latest stories: here