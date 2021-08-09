How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Earnings results for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3.

Chesapeake Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy has generated ($43.49) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Chesapeake Energy are expected to decrease by -49.26% in the coming year, from $6.72 to $3.41 per share. Chesapeake Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Chesapeake Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.22%. The high price target for CHK is $63.00 and the low price target for CHK is $57.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Chesapeake Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Chesapeake Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 161.29% in the coming year. This indicates that Chesapeake Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

In the past three months, Chesapeake Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Chesapeake Energy is held by insiders. 96.12% of the stock of Chesapeake Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK



Earnings for Chesapeake Energy are expected to decrease by -49.26% in the coming year, from $6.72 to $3.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Chesapeake Energy is -1.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

