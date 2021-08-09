Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Earnings results for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 3:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Dividend Strength: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays a meaningful dividend of 2.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

In the past three months, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.43% of the stock of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS



The P/E ratio of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is 15.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is 15.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

