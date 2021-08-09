Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

Earnings results for CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57.

CI Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. CI Financial has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Earnings for CI Financial are expected to grow by 6.90% in the coming year, from $2.32 to $2.48 per share. CI Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CI Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.99%. The high price target for CIXX is $27.50 and the low price target for CIXX is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CI Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.36, CI Financial has a forecasted upside of 37.0% from its current price of $18.51. CI Financial has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial does not currently pay a dividend. CI Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

In the past three months, CI Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.63% of the stock of CI Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX



Earnings for CI Financial are expected to grow by 6.90% in the coming year, from $2.32 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of CI Financial is 10.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of CI Financial is 10.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.10. CI Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. CI Financial has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here