may delivered a positive earnings surprise CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

Earnings results for CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

CIRCOR International last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company earned $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year (($5.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CIRCOR International are expected to grow by 29.95% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.82 per share. CIRCOR International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. CIRCOR International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CIRCOR International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.02%. The high price target for CIR is $42.00 and the low price target for CIR is $34.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International does not currently pay a dividend. CIRCOR International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

In the past three months, CIRCOR International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.90% of the stock of CIRCOR International is held by insiders. 94.77% of the stock of CIRCOR International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CIRCOR International are expected to grow by 29.95% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.82 per share. The P/E ratio of CIRCOR International is -5.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CIRCOR International is -5.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CIRCOR International has a P/B Ratio of 2.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

