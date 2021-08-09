How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Earnings results for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.22.

Coca-Cola Consolidated last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. The firm earned $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($22.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Coca-Cola Consolidated has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Coca-Cola Consolidated.

Dividend Strength: Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend yield of 0.26%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Coca-Cola Consolidated has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

In the past three months, Coca-Cola Consolidated insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 37.01% of the stock of Coca-Cola Consolidated is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE



The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Consolidated is 17.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola Consolidated is 17.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 46.24. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a P/B Ratio of 7.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

