Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Earnings results for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.26.

Coinbase Global last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Coinbase Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Coinbase Global are expected to decrease by -20.88% in the coming year, from $9.05 to $7.16 per share. Coinbase Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Coinbase Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $378.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.36%. The high price target for COIN is $650.00 and the low price target for COIN is $210.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global does not currently pay a dividend. Coinbase Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

In the past three months, Coinbase Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,960,255.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN



Earnings for Coinbase Global are expected to decrease by -20.88% in the coming year, from $9.05 to $7.16 per share.

