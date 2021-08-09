PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS (NASDAQ:PLYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. Playa Hotels & Resorts has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year (($2.23) diluted earnings per share). Playa Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLYA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Playa Hotels & Resorts stock.

VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VRDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics has generated ($11.49) earnings per share over the last year (($29.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Viridian Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.64) to ($1.61) per share. Viridian Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRDN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viridian Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viridian Therapeutics stock.

HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA (NYSE:HTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.27. Healthcare Trust of America has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.4. Earnings for Healthcare Trust of America are expected to grow by 2.82% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.82 per share. Healthcare Trust of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HTA)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Healthcare Trust of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Healthcare Trust of America stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HTA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE (NYSE:CTOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76 million. Custom Truck One Source has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year (($0.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Custom Truck One Source are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.18 per share. Custom Truck One Source has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Custom Truck One Source will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “21996430”.

IS CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CTOS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Custom Truck One Source in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Custom Truck One Source stock.

