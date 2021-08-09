BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE (NYSE:BCSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Earnings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance are expected to remain at $1.37 per share in the coming year. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BCSF)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BCSF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance

NINE ENERGY SERVICE (NYSE:NINE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Nine Energy Service has generated ($3.97) earnings per share over the last year (($2.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nine Energy Service are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.61) to ($0.99) per share. Nine Energy Service has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NINE ENERGY SERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NINE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nine Energy Service in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nine Energy Service stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NINE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Nine Energy Service

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Its revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year ($4.38 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Earnings for Maximus are expected to grow by 3.23% in the coming year, from $4.34 to $4.48 per share. Maximus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAXIMUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MMS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maximus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Maximus stock.

Maximus

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AUPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year (($0.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($0.36) per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AUPH)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals