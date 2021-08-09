CALLON PETROLEUM (NYSE:CPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year (($71.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Callon Petroleum are expected to grow by 50.53% in the coming year, from $7.52 to $11.32 per share. Callon Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALLON PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Callon Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Callon Petroleum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SILVERBOW RESOURCES (NYSE:SBOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 million. SilverBow Resources has generated $20.30 earnings per share over the last year (($23.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SilverBow Resources are expected to decrease by -29.03% in the coming year, from $7.82 to $5.55 per share. SilverBow Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILVERBOW RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SBOW)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SilverBow Resources in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” SilverBow Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SBOW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIVERR INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:FVRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company earned $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fiverr International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to ($0.15) per share. Fiverr International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIVERR INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FVRR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fiverr International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fiverr International stock.

RLJ LODGING TRUST (NYSE:RLJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. RLJ Lodging Trust has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year (($2.92) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RLJ Lodging Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $1.17 per share. RLJ Lodging Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RLJ LODGING TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RLJ)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” RLJ Lodging Trust stock.

