GENESIS ENERGY (NYSE:GEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesis Energy has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year (($4.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Genesis Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to $0.74 per share. Genesis Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENESIS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GEL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genesis Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genesis Energy stock.

CF BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:CFBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares has generated $4.47 earnings per share over the last year ($5.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Earnings for CF Bankshares are expected to decrease by -39.58% in the coming year, from $2.88 to $1.74 per share. CF Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CF BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CFBK)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CF Bankshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” CF Bankshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CFBK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MP MATERIALS (NYSE:MP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company earned $60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. MP Materials has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.8. Earnings for MP Materials are expected to grow by 51.02% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.74 per share. MP Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MP MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MP Materials in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MP Materials stock.

CORE-MARK (NASDAQ:CORE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Core-Mark has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Earnings for Core-Mark are expected to grow by 13.21% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.40 per share. Core-Mark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORE-MARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CORE)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Core-Mark in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Core-Mark stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CORE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

