SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has generated $3.68 earnings per share over the last year ($2.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI (NASDAQ:WSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business earned $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year ($0.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.0. Earnings for WillScot Mobile Mini are expected to grow by 40.24% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $1.15 per share. WillScot Mobile Mini has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” WillScot Mobile Mini stock.

MFA FINANCIAL (NYSE:MFA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year ($0.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for MFA Financial are expected to grow by 6.98% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.46 per share. MFA Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MFA Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MFA Financial stock.

