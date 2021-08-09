Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Earnings results for Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Doximity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.59%. The high price target for DOCS is $68.00 and the low price target for DOCS is $52.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Doximity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.57, Doximity has a forecasted upside of 17.6% from its current price of $52.36. Doximity has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity does not currently pay a dividend. Doximity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

In the past three months, Doximity insiders have sold 423.01% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $20,150,000.00 in company stock and sold $105,386,872.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS



Earnings for Doximity are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.18 per share. Doximity has a PEG Ratio of 9.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

