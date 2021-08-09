Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Earnings results for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42.

Dream Finders Homes last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company earned $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dream Finders Homes has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Dream Finders Homes are expected to grow by 34.64% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $2.06 per share. Dream Finders Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dream Finders Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.19%. The high price target for DFH is $22.00 and the low price target for DFH is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dream Finders Homes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Dream Finders Homes has a forecasted downside of 19.2% from its current price of $24.75. Dream Finders Homes has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes does not currently pay a dividend. Dream Finders Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

In the past three months, Dream Finders Homes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 75.92% of the stock of Dream Finders Homes is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.01% of the stock of Dream Finders Homes is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH



Earnings for Dream Finders Homes are expected to grow by 34.64% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $2.06 per share. Dream Finders Homes has a P/B Ratio of 16.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

