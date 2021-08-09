ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP (NASDAQ:ECPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Its revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Encore Capital Group has generated $7.75 earnings per share over the last year ($9.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8. Earnings for Encore Capital Group are expected to decrease by -10.21% in the coming year, from $9.21 to $8.27 per share. Encore Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ECPG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Encore Capital Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Encore Capital Group stock.

INMUNE BIO (NASDAQ:INMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. INmune Bio has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year (($1.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for INmune Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($2.07) per share. INmune Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INMUNE BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INMB)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for INmune Bio in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” INmune Bio stock.

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES (NYSE:HII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has generated $10.00 earnings per share over the last year ($16.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Earnings for Huntington Ingalls Industries are expected to grow by 12.48% in the coming year, from $12.90 to $14.51 per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HII)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES (NYSE:CRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $363 million during the quarter. California Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. California Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALIFORNIA RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for California Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” California Resources stock.

