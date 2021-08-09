HERON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26 million. Heron Therapeutics has generated ($2.50) earnings per share over the last year (($2.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Heron Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.25) to ($1.27) per share.

IS HERON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRTX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heron Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heron Therapeutics stock.

ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:ASMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year (($1.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Assembly Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.60) to ($2.76) per share. Assembly Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASMB)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Assembly Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Assembly Biosciences stock.

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CHH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.8. Earnings for Choice Hotels International are expected to grow by 27.11% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $4.36 per share. Choice Hotels International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHH)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Choice Hotels International in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Choice Hotels International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:BLFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year (($0.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BioLife Solutions are expected to grow by 181.25% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.45 per share.

IS BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLFS)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioLife Solutions in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioLife Solutions stock.

