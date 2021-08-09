INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL (NYSE:IVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital has generated ($1.11) earnings per share over the last year (($0.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Invesco Mortgage Capital are expected to remain at $0.36 per share in the coming year. Invesco Mortgage Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IVR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Invesco Mortgage Capital stock.

NEPHROS (NASDAQ:NEPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company earned $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Nephros has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nephros are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to $0.02 per share.

IS NEPHROS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEPH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nephros in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nephros stock.

CELSIUS (NASDAQ:CELH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business earned $50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Celsius has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.4. Earnings for Celsius are expected to grow by 138.46% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.31 per share.

IS CELSIUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CELH)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celsius in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Celsius stock.

GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:GCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company earned $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. GCP Applied Technologies has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year ($1.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Earnings for GCP Applied Technologies are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.05 per share. GCP Applied Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES? (NYSE:GCP)

