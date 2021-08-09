INSEEGO (NASDAQ:INSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm earned $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Inseego has generated ($1.19) earnings per share over the last year (($1.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Inseego are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.32) per share. Inseego has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSEEGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INSG)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inseego in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Inseego stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INSG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING (NYSE:ICD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($14.79) diluted earnings per share). Independence Contract Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

AIR LEASE (NYSE:AL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Air Lease has generated $4.39 earnings per share over the last year ($3.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Earnings for Air Lease are expected to grow by 45.25% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $5.20 per share. Air Lease has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AIR LEASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Air Lease in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Air Lease stock.

U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY (NYSE:USPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has generated $2.99 earnings per share over the last year ($2.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.7. Earnings for U.S. Physical Therapy are expected to grow by 8.33% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $2.99 per share. U.S. Physical Therapy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:USPH)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” U.S. Physical Therapy stock.

